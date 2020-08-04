1 Dead, Others Injured in Shooting at NFL Player’s LA Mansion Party

Multiple people are injured and one is dead after a shooting at a mansion party in Los Angeles, California. According to a report from CBS Los Angeles, the party was being thrown in honor of an NFL player who recently got drafted.

The shooting took place at 12:47 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning.

One Instagram user documented part of the party as it was winding down where you can hear dozens of gunshots breakout. The gunfire begins around the 4 minute and 30 second mark of the video.

Kennie D. Leggett, who was head of security for the event, said it was to celebrate a player who was drafted into the NFL but they did not reveal a name.

“We have money,” Leggett said. “We are people. This, COVID I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent, swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature.”

Per reports, people in the area called police about the party earlier in the night when buses were seen dropping off people at the mansion. According to complex, 200 people were discovered on the property and they were not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing.

There is no word on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

