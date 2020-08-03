Lions QB Matt Stafford Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The high-profile cases of coronavirus in the NFL continue to pile up. According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes shortly after it was reported that Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson returned a positive test.

The good news for both men is that they are asymptomatic.

As a result of Stafford’s positive test, he has been placed on the team’s COVID list and will have to pass multiple tests before he is able to return to the team. Stafford is the first starting quarterback to test positive for the virus.

Other high-profile players to test positive for coronavirus are Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller.

