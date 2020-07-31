Comedian Bryan Callen Accused of Sexual Assault By Multiple Women

Bryan Callen has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. The comedian and actor is accused of raping Katherine Fiore Tigerman in 1999 and trying to force himself on Rachel Green in 2009.

Other allegations include Callen offering comedian Tiffany King stage time and money in exchange for sexual favors in 2017.

Shortly after the allegations came to light, Callen issued a lengthy statement denying the wrongdoing.

“Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon a woman nor have I offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER. Yes my friend Whitney Cummings and I have ranted ad nauseum about showing her my penis on my podcast, which in no secret to anyone at this point anywhere. As to the woman who claims I raped her 21 years ago: that is demonstrably false,” Callen said in a statement to Variety.

“Katherine Fiore and I went on a date. We went to my place. We got intimate and began to have sex at which point she looked at me and said ‘wait, I don’t want to just be a one night stand.’ I immediately stopped and we spoke about her expectations and our 5-year friendship. Several days later Katherine called me and we recapped our evening and hung up as friends. In 2001, she did multiple auditions to play the role of my wife in a television show that would have had us working together every day for years. That is not what rape victims do. And her actions speak volumes.”

Callen also addressed other allegations and delivered a full denial.

“Equally false is the mud-slinging from a woman whom I had a prior relationship with, seemingly determined to get her name in the press. While there were years of friendly texts and emails exchanges, taking me up on career introductions or her asking to join me at shows, I was clearly not a power player, although her dark false accusations try to paint a different picture,” he added.

“She must have forgotten about the recent email she sent me apologizing for her unrelated misdeeds and promising going forward to only treat me with kindness and respect. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what these women know, is the truth.”

You can read the full report here.