Rutgers Football COVID Outbreak Linked to On-Campus Party

The Rutgers football team is being quarantined after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. 10 members of the team have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and now we know why; let’s just say it is not a good look for the players.

According to a report from nj.com, the outbreak began after “[a]thletes from various Rutgers sports programs, including the football team, gathered for a recent on-campus party.”

Rutgers joins Michigan State as the second program in the Big Ten to quarantine its entire team.

“There’s been an outbreak of Rutgers football players, with 15 of them currently testing positive,'” Judith Persichilli, the state health commissioner, said in the report. “These examples that we shared today account for 125 new cases of COVID-19 in our state. Every single one of those cases has the potential to infect other people. Their grandparents, parents, siblings, friends, love ones, and if any of one of them have underlying conditions … the result could be fatal.”

Rutgers has yet to publicly comment on the coronavirus situation.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 4.4 confirmed cases and 152,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.