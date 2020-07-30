Ohio Bans Hydroxychloroquine as Coronavirus Treatment

Hydroxychloroquine is back in the news thanks to the state of Ohio. On Thursday, a new regulation from Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy prohibits the anti-malarial drug from being used to treat or prevent the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Newsweek, “pharmacies, clinics and other medical institutions” have been banned from selling or prescribing the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine had previously had its emergency use authorization revoked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after it was determined the drug offered no benefit against COVID-19.

“Additionally, in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other potential serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use,” the FDA said.

There have also been studies by the World Health Organization and the U.S. National Institutes of Health that determined hydroxychloroquine is not useful against the coronavirus.

