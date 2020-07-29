JetBlue to Test Ultraviolet Cleaning Technology on Aircrafts

JetBlue continues to adapt amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like most airlines, safety measures have been forced to change drastically as they resume flights and for JetBlue that has led the airline to turn towards ultraviolet cleaning technology.

According to ABC News, the airline is teaming up with Honeywell to introduce eight UV cabin units at various hubs that would be used to keep aircrafts clean.

“The coronavirus has changed how we all look at health, how we all look at safety and how we all look at hygiene,” Joanna Geraghty, president and COO of JetBlue, said. “I think this is something that is important, customers on board an aircraft knowing that it’s clean, that it’s safe and that it’s healthy air.”

But how does it work?

“It applies UVC light in a very consistent way to all the surfaces inside the airplane — the overhead bins, the seats, the armrest and the window shades,” Honeywell Aerospace chief Mike Madsen said.

This is just one of many measures that airlines will be making as we look to adapt to the new normal.

