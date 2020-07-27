The Miami Marlins season has come to a screeching halt. On Monday, July 27, it was announced that the team’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled after a coronavirus outbreak in the Marlins clubhouse.

After four players tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 during the opening series against the Philadelphia Phillies, eight additional players and two coaches have tested positive, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Among the players who consented to disclose their positive tests were catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielders Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez, and pitcher Jose Urena.

What this means for the future of the Marlins season remains to be seen.

It also goes to show the importance of isolating players during the pandemic. Since MLS restarted its season two weeks ago, there have been no positive tests.

