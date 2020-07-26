Ole Miss Football: Sam Williams Suspended After Sexual Battery Charges

The Ole Miss football program has suspended its leading pass rusher. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, star pass rusher Sam Williams has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities after being charged with sexual battery.

“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities,” the team said in a statement.

“We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”

The report adds:

Williams was booked by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on July 24 at 9:39 a.m. and was released on bond later that afternoon at 2:48 p.m. The bond was set at $25,000.

Williams was the team’s sack leader in 2019 with six sacks while adding 9.5 tackles per loss. It marked Williams’ first season in Oxford, after transferring to the Rebels from Northeast Mississippi Community College. At Northeast Mississippi Community College, Williams led all junior college players in sacks with 17.5 and was named the MACJC defensive lineman of the year.

