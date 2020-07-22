NFL Stadiums to Require Masks at All Games This Season

If you plan on attending an NFL game this season, get ready to wear a mask. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, NFL stadiums will be requiring face masks or coverings at all games this season.

This is, frankly, a move that we have all seen coming.

Teams around the league head already begun to say they would require masks at their home stadiums and it’s a simple recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

And to put it simply, if wearing a piece of cloth over your mouth is the least you can do to help ensure there is football this fall and fans in the stands, it’s a small sacrifice to make for something that the entire sports world has been yearning for.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 134,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.