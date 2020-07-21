NFL Players to Honor Victims of Police Brutality With Helmet Decals

NFL players will have the opportunity to honor victims of police brutality during the upcoming season. According to reports, players will be able to honor the victims with individual helmet decals.

The decals will be individual to the player and will not have to be uniformed.

However, some teams may take the opportunity to come together with the same decal that represents someone who lost their lives in the local community.

“George Floyd, Breonna Taylor. Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and Tamir Rice are just some of the people who are expected to be mentioned on the individual tribute decals,” the report reads. “The decision to wear or not wear decals will be up to individual NFL players, according to Steve Wyche, senior correspondent for NFL Network. The tributes could range from African American victims of racism to police officers slain in the line of duty.

“The Minnesota Vikings, for example, could wear the initials “G.F.” in honor of Floyd, the 44-year old Black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis cops on May 25 ignited a global debate about racial justice. Cleveland Browns players, meanwhile, could salute Rice, the 12-year-old African American child shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2014.”

The decision comes at a time where leagues are doing more to allow players to use their platforms for social justice causes.

For example, NBA players will be able to replace their name on the back of their jersey with a message for social justice when the league restarts in Orlando this month.