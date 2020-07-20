Kanye West’s Unhinged Campaign Rally Has Family Concerned

Kanye West has his friends and family alarmed. During a campaign rally over the weekend, Kanye went on an unhinged rant which included comments about Harriet Tubman not freeing any slaves. He also commented on abortion and said that he and Kim Kardashian considered the option when she was pregnant with their daughter North.

“Harriet Tubman…never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” Kanye said.

A bullet-proof jacket-wearing Kanye took the stage in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Now, according to TMZ, those close to the rapper are concerned that he is in the middle of a bipolar episode.

From the report:

Our sources say those around him believe Kanye is in desperate need of professional help and is in the middle of a serious bipolar episode, but he won’t listen to them. Suffice it to say … we’re told the family is upset that Kanye talked about Kim’s first pregnancy and how they discussed abortion, something he says he wanted. Then he blurted out that Kim might divorce him for saying that, but even if she does, he’d thank her for having North.

Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over. pic.twitter.com/nNqjUp03mu — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 19, 2020

TMZ previously reported the family had concerns about Kanye’s decision-making. From the report:

Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode, our Kanye sources say, and those around him are concerned it has impacted his decision-making and some of the things he’s said in the last week … sources close to Kanye tell TMZ. Our sources say his family and those close to him are worried, but they believe things will stabilize as they have in the past. The problem here, we’re told — Kanye’s proclamations are causing problems.

It’s easy to mock Kanye and laugh at the circus he is putting on, but at the end of the day, his mental health is most important.