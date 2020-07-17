If you still own a copy of Sonic The Hedgehog for the Sega Genesis, you could have a small fortune on your hands. Many of these game cartridges have become a rarity in recent times. Here’s how to find out if your copy of Sonic The Hedgehog is rare.

When the original Sonic The Hedgehog game was made it was packaged with every copy of the Sega Genesis. That way people who bought the Genesis would have a great game to play with it. This also meant that there weren’t many copies of Sonic being sold on its own. Most people who already owned a Genesis wouldn’t need a copy of Sonic because it came with their console. Because of this, copies of Sonic The Hedgehog that were sold separately are now extremely rare.

There are three different types of Sonic the Hedgehog cartridges in total. The first kind is the original that was sold with the Sega Genesis. These aren’t very rare because there were so many of them. However, the other two kinds are very rare and being sold for high prices. These two versions were the cartridges sold without the Genesis. The only difference between the two is that one kind has an official ESRB rating and the other kind does not.

If you’re the owner of one of these rare Sonic cartridges, now is the right time to start selling. Some of these copies are being sold for up to $500! If you own a rare copy but still want to play the game, there are plenty of copies of the original packaged-with-Genesis cartridges for around $15.