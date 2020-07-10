Three Stony Brook University fraternities have been suspended over sexual assault and hazing allegations, according to a report from The Statesman. The suspensions are pending an investigation into the allegations against some of the fraternity members.

The three fraternities to receive suspensions are Kappa Sigma, Sigma Beta Rho and Tau Kappa Epsilon.

“This is consistent with our process, as sexual assault and hazing have no place on college campuses or in our society,” a notice that was sent out to the fraternities on July 1 read.

The suspensions came after eight Stony Brook students made allegations against other students and alumni. There were 18 other anonymous stories that were posted on an Instagram account @voicesofsb. The account allows Stony Brook students to share their stories of sexual assault.

“My friend found comfort in sharing her story with me,” the account owner said. “I wanted to help more people feel that same comfort by giving them a safe platform where they could share their story without the fear of being known.”

The university is currently investigating the reports.

“Whenever we learn of any alleged violation of these policies by student organizations – whether through a report we receive or through secondary evidence – the matter is reviewed, investigated, and if warranted, adjudicated,” Interim Associate Dean of Students Jeffrey Barnett wrote in an email.

Stony Brook has not officially commented on the specific allegations.

