Actress Naya Rivera, 33, is “presumed dead” after going missing while boating on Lake Piru in California with her four-year-old son. The former Glee star was reported as missing when a boat she rented three hours earlier was found by another boater in the lake with her son safely inside, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles.

A search was immediately underway Wednesday night and will resume with air and boat teams on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Buschow said while addressing reporters. “I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

Rivera is presumed dead, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

“Naya Rivera is presumed dead,” Robert Kovacik of NBC Los Angeles wrote on Twitter. “The actress/singer and her four-year-old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat his mom did not.”

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid. @VCAirUnit @Cal_OES @fillmoresheriff pic.twitter.com/q6LsHd8xaT — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The final photo posted to Rivera’s social media accounts was a photo of her and her son which read, “just the two of us.”

Rivera and her son reportedly went swimming while they were boating. While her son, who was wearing a life jacket, was able to make his way back to the boat, Rivera never did.

