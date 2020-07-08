MLS is Back Tournament Schedule 2020: Group State Fixtures

The MLS is Back Tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 8 in Orlando, Florida with a meeting between Orlando City and Inter Miami as the league returns from its temporary hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s 26 teams were split into six groups for the tournament which will be held without fans. All teams will play three group matches with the top 16 teams advancing to the knockout round and the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

FC Dallas, however, withdrew from the tournament.

Group play will run through July 23.

The final match will be played on August 11 and the prize pool for the tournament is $1.1 million.

A full look at the fixtures for the Group Stage can be seen below.

MLS is Back Tournament Schedule: Group State Fixtures

Wednesday, July 8th

Orlando City vs Inter Miami, 8 PM, ESPN

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire, 10:30 PM, ESPN

Postponed due to positive tests for Nashville SC players

Thursday, July 9th

NYCFC vs Philadelphia Union, 9 AM, ESPN

Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution, 8 PM, TUDN

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 PM, TUDN

Cancelled after FC Dallas withdrew from tournament

Friday, July 10th

Toronto FC vs DC United, 8 PM, ESPN

Rescheduled due to Toronto FC’s late arrival in Orlando

Rescheduled due to Toronto FC’s late arrival in Orlando Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes, 9 PM, ESPN

Saturday, July 11th

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls, 8 PM, Fox/TUDN

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew, 10:30 PM, FS1/TUDN

Sunday, July 12th

Toronto FC vs DC United, 9 AM, ESPN2

Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United, 8 PM, ESPN

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids, 10:30 PM, ESPN

Monday, July 13th

LAFC vs Houston Dynamo, 8 PM, FS1/TUDN

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers, 10:30 PM, FS1/TUDN

Tuesday, July 14th

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire, 9 AM, ESPN

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC, 8 PM, TUDN

Orlando City vs NYCFC, 10:30 PM, TUDN

Wednesday, July 15th

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas, 9 AM, ESPN

Cancelled after FC Dallas withdrew from tournament

Cancelled after FC Dallas withdrew from tournament Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC, 8 PM, TUDN

Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 PM, TUDN

Thursday, July 16th

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati, 9 AM, ESPN

DC United vs New England Revolution, 8 PM, FS1/TUDN

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls, 10:30 PM, FS1/TUDN

Friday, July 17th

Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids, 8 PM, ESPN

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United, 10:30 PM, ESPN

Saturday, July 18th

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo, 8 PM, ESPN2

LAFC vs LA Galaxy, 10:30 PM, ESPN

Sunday, July 19th

NYCFC vs Chicago Fire, 8 PM, FS1/TUDN

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami, 10:30 PM, FS1/TUDN

Monday, July 20th

Orlando City vs Nashville SC, 9 AM, ESPN

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes, 8 PM, TUDN

Cancelled after FC Dallas withdrew from tournament

Cancelled after FC Dallas withdrew from tournament Seatlte Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 PM, TUDN

Tuesday, July 21st

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution, 9 AM, ESPN

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew, 8 PM, TUDN

Montreal Impact vs DC United, 10:30 PM, TUDN

Wednesday, July 22nd

Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City, 9 AM, ESPN

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls, 8 PM, ESPN

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United, 10:30 PM, ESPN

Thursday, July 23rd

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo, 8 PM, FS1/TUDN

LAFC vs Portland timbers, 10:30 PM, ESPN2