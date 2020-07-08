MLS is Back Tournament Schedule 2020: Group State Fixtures

The MLS is Back Tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 8 in Orlando, Florida with a meeting between Orlando City and Inter Miami as the league returns from its temporary hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league’s 26 teams were split into six groups for the tournament which will be held without fans. All teams will play three group matches with the top 16 teams advancing to the knockout round and the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
FC Dallas, however, withdrew from the tournament.
Group play will run through July 23.
The final match will be played on August 11 and the prize pool for the tournament is $1.1 million.
A full look at the fixtures for the Group Stage can be seen below.
MLS is Back Tournament Schedule: Group State Fixtures
Wednesday, July 8th
- Orlando City vs Inter Miami, 8 PM, ESPN
- Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire, 10:30 PM, ESPN
Postponed due to positive tests for Nashville SC players
Thursday, July 9th
- NYCFC vs Philadelphia Union, 9 AM, ESPN
- Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution, 8 PM, TUDN
FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 PM, TUDN
Cancelled after FC Dallas withdrew from tournament
Friday, July 10th
- Toronto FC vs DC United, 8 PM, ESPN
Rescheduled due to Toronto FC’s late arrival in Orlando
- Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes, 9 PM, ESPN
Saturday, July 11th
- Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls, 8 PM, Fox/TUDN
- FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew, 10:30 PM, FS1/TUDN
Sunday, July 12th
- Toronto FC vs DC United, 9 AM, ESPN2
- Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United, 8 PM, ESPN
- Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids, 10:30 PM, ESPN
Monday, July 13th
- LAFC vs Houston Dynamo, 8 PM, FS1/TUDN
- LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers, 10:30 PM, FS1/TUDN
Tuesday, July 14th
- Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire, 9 AM, ESPN
- Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC, 8 PM, TUDN
- Orlando City vs NYCFC, 10:30 PM, TUDN
Wednesday, July 15th
Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas, 9 AM, ESPN
Cancelled after FC Dallas withdrew from tournament
- Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC, 8 PM, TUDN
- Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 PM, TUDN
Thursday, July 16th
- Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati, 9 AM, ESPN
- DC United vs New England Revolution, 8 PM, FS1/TUDN
- Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls, 10:30 PM, FS1/TUDN
Friday, July 17th
- Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids, 8 PM, ESPN
- Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United, 10:30 PM, ESPN
Saturday, July 18th
- Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo, 8 PM, ESPN2
- LAFC vs LA Galaxy, 10:30 PM, ESPN
Sunday, July 19th
- NYCFC vs Chicago Fire, 8 PM, FS1/TUDN
- Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami, 10:30 PM, FS1/TUDN
Monday, July 20th
- Orlando City vs Nashville SC, 9 AM, ESPN
FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes, 8 PM, TUDN
Cancelled after FC Dallas withdrew from tournament
- Seatlte Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 PM, TUDN
Tuesday, July 21st
- Toronto FC vs New England Revolution, 9 AM, ESPN
- Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew, 8 PM, TUDN
- Montreal Impact vs DC United, 10:30 PM, TUDN
Wednesday, July 22nd
- Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City, 9 AM, ESPN
- FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls, 8 PM, ESPN
- Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United, 10:30 PM, ESPN
Thursday, July 23rd
- LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo, 8 PM, FS1/TUDN
- LAFC vs Portland timbers, 10:30 PM, ESPN2