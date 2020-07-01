Gina Carano Rips Instagram For Removing Topless Photo

Gina Carano is not happy with Instagram. The former MMA star turned actress sounded off on the social media platform after it decided to remove a topless photo she had posted on her count for violating the platform’s policy on nudity.

The 38-year-old ripped Instagram for unnecessary censorship saying that her post was meant to show freedom of expression.

“So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullsh*t,” she wrote on Twitter. “The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Thanks Karen.”

The photo in question was the silhouette of a topless Carano.

She later reposted an edited version of the photo which covered any nudity that may have led to its initial removal. She captioned the photo, “Draw the art you want to see… Start the business you want to run… Play the music you want to hear… Write the books you want to read… Build the products you want to use.. Do the work you want to see done… Before they control everything we eat, breath, say, think and do.”

In additional photos, Carano seemed to continue addressing the removal of her post by Instagram.

She posted a selfie with the caption, “I only ever want to be one thing.. and that’s ART.. because art can be anything & everything it wants to be.. free.”

Instagram’s guidelines on nudity read: “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”