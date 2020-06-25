Jason Moloney vs Leonardo Baez Live Stream: Top Rank Boxing Online

Jason Moloney and Leonardo Baez headline Thursday night’s Top Rank Boxing summer series event in Las Vegas, Nevada with a bantamweight showcase. Moloney (20-1, 17 KOs) enters the ring just two days after watching his twin brother Andrew lose his WBA junior flyweight championship in an upset split-decision loss.

Moloney is an overwhelming favorite (-1000) over Baez (+650) entering the fight and will be looking to avoid the same fate as his brother. Baez (18-2), meanwhile, will be looking to play the spoiler role.

It marks the second time in his career that Moloney has fought outside of his native Australia.

How can you tune in to tonight’s event?

All of the information you need to catch the action can be seen below.

Jason Moloney vs Leonardo Baez: Viewing Information

Event: Top Rank Boxing: Jason Moloney vs Leonardo Baez

Date: Thursday, June 25

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN

How To Live Stream Top Rank Boxing Online

Your best bet for watching Top Rank Boxing via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Top Rank Boxing On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s event on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.