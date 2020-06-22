Justin Bieber Sexual Assault Allegations: Must-See Details

A woman named Danielle recently accused Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her on March 9 2014. She claimed that the incident occurred in the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas following his appearance at the South by Southwest Festival. Her statement came as a response to the sexual assault allegations against actor Ansel Elgort.

Dannielle described the alleged incident in a detailed post on Twitter. She wrote, “My friends and I were enjoying ourselves the entire night. A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justine. Of course we said yes.”

When they arrived at his hotel room, she wrote, “Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble.” She then said that after he took away her phone and asked her to join him in bed, “that’s when I asked myself, “how in the world is this normal?”

Danielle claims she then leaned in to kiss him, which she was “taken away by.” While she stated that he was waiting for Selena Gomez, whom he was dating at the time, she relented because she thought, “this is what every typical pop star is like.”

She then wrote that this escalated into Bieber forcing her onto the bed and undressing her. She said she felt uncomfortable, as she kept thinking about how he was dating Selena and whether or not she consented to this. She even claimed that “[her] body felt unconscious” during the encounter.

After taking some time to “make sure [he] gathered the facts,” Bieber later took to Twitter and denied these allegations, providing evidence which he claims prove that he is innocent. “I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story,” wrote Bieber. “In fact as I will soon show that I was never present at that location.”

Bieber confirmed that he performed at the festival, but that Selena Gomez accompanied him to the concert. “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on my stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs,” Bieber wrote. “What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then [girlfriend] Selena Gomez.”

Bieber claims that instead of the Four Seasons Hotel, he stayed at an Airbnb on March 9, and then at the Westin the next day, providing receipts for the latter. He also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that he was never even on the property on the 9th, or a guest on either the 9th or 10th.

Bieber then stated that he will seek legal action against his accuser. “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” he said. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”