Texas Southern Gives George Floyd’s Daughter Full Scholarship Offer

Texas Southern University is offering assistance to the family of George Floyd. The university announced this week that it will be offering Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna a full scholarship in case she chooses to enroll at the school in the future.

The school is a historically black university located in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, Texas, and is one of the largest and most comprehensive HBCUs in the country.

“The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest,” the university said in a statement. “Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School.

“The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.”

Albert H. Myres, the chair of the board of regents at Texas Southern University, also commented on the scholarship offer.

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life. We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life,” he said in a statement provided to CBS News.

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. He was just 46 years old. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.