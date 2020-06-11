PlayStation 5 Event Live Stream: Watch ‘Future of Gaming’ Online

The highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 event dubbed “The Future of Gaming” will take place on Thursday, June 11. The pre-taped broadcast will give us a look at the next generation of games as PlayStation prepares to launch its new console.

While we don’t know whether the official unveiling of the PS5 will take place and whether we will learn a price point or official release date, the event promises to give a first-look at games that will be coming to the PlayStation 5.

“That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware,” Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications, wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

“This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.”

All of the information you need to tune in to the “Future of Gaming” PlayStation 5 event can be seen below.

PlayStation 5 ‘Future of Gaming’ Event Viewing Details & Info

Event: PlayStation 5: The Future of Gaming

Date: Thursday, June 11

Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: YouTube | Twitch

Additional Streams:

FRANÇAIS – https://youtu.be/cSGmtcXOy8o

https://youtu.be/cSGmtcXOy8o DEUTSCH – https://youtu.be/-svdAo1bRx8

https://youtu.be/-svdAo1bRx8 ESPAÑOL – https://youtu.be/GgcWZF80fz0

https://youtu.be/GgcWZF80fz0 ESPAÑOL LATINO – https://youtu.be/d8xpTmkPr_Q

https://youtu.be/d8xpTmkPr_Q JAPANESE – https://youtu.be/YieQJFkUozU