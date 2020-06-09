Dee Nguyen will not be appearing on upcoming seasons of the MTV reality competition The Challenge. It was announced this week that MTV was cutting ties with The Challenge star after she made offensive comments related to the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.

Nguyen was then called out by fellow castmembers Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams over her comments which sparked a Twitter feud.

“We stand united against racism and urge you to join us in taking action to end racism, discrimination, and systemic violence.” The account also linked to a page for anti-racism resources for white people.The controversy started after Nguyen posted a black square on social media for #BlackoutTuesday before going back to posting like normal. One Instagram commenter wrote, “READ THE F—KING ROOM. All you posted was a black square and went about your day and posted your lame ass thirst traps. Wake up!!! People are dying. Smh.”

Nguyen then responded with her offensive comments including, apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>”People die every f–king day. U don’t know me or what I do. I suggest u wake the f–k up and get off social media.” She later made a terrible attempt at a joke in a since-deleted tweet that read: “IDK why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity.”

Those tweets caught the attention of Bayleigh who immediately called her out:

THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV pic.twitter.com/pAw4KQKy30 — Bayleigh Dayton (@BayleighDaily) June 7, 2020

Swaggy C, who is Bayleigh’s husband, went on a lengthy rant of his own calling out Nguyen for manufacturing drama for the show, living a double life, a drug habit, and using the Black Lives Matter movement for clout. His full comments can be read here.

Nguyen later attempted an apology on social media, but it was too little, too late with MTV deciding to sever ties.

“The last 24 hours have made me realised [sic] what is important and that is forgiveness. I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly or indirectly due to my insensitive remarks,” she wrote. “Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I’m stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health. This is not goodbye, it’s a I will see you again. To my fans thank you for believing in me and for your support. It helps. I see every single one of you and I remember your stories. Stay strong and safe my friends.”

The Challenge: Total Madness currently airs Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET.