Is the Rainbow Riches online slot still worth playing in 2020?

The Rainbow Riches online slot was released more than a decade ago, but it remains one of the most popular casino games, both in the US and around the world. It has spawned exciting sequels and has become a hugely successful source of entertainment.

Rainbow Riches was the brainchild of Barcrest, a company that has been creating physical fruit machines since the late 1960s. Many of these iconic slots were available in bars and betting shops, but it was not until the 2000s that it started to bring the world of online casinos to life with a range of digital games.

After being acquired in 1998 by the US corporation International Game Technology (IGT), Barcrest continued to operate under its original name and soon came up with one of the most memorable online slots in history. Rainbow Riches was released in 2006, and it captured the imagination of digital gamblers immediately with its unique graphics and eye-catching reels.

The game leans heavily into Irish folklore with a leprechaun being front and center. The legend says that every leprechaun will be able to find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, and this imagery is used in both of the desktop and mobile games. This simple ‘hook’ draws players in as they want to experience the luck of the Irish for themselves and win a significant jackpot.

So is the Rainbow Riches slot still worth playing in 2020? Bestcasinosites.net reckon it still holds up, and one of the reasons for that is the wide variety of rainbow riches-themed games available. Since its launch, there have been countless sequels and a variety of new takes on the game that has helped it to remain fresh and relevant for today’s players.

Rainbow Riches is also a very simple game to play. The accessibility and ease of use brings first time players to slots, while the plethora of excellent bonus games keeps more experienced players engaged over time. To start with, you have five-reels, three rows, and 20 pay lines, a classic setup for engaging online casino play.

When activating the Road to Riches Bonus, one of three major features of the Rainbow Riches game, accumulating a string of leprechaun symbols in a row, leads to an impressive 500x total bet multiplier. The leprechaun symbol looks a bit more menacing in this bonus game, but all you need to do is land three across any of the five reels to advance. From there, you can progress towards the pot of gold and combine multipliers for bigger wins. The more leprechaun symbols you can get, the better the potential payout will be. The Road to Riches can lead to unpredictable, and very big, wins, something that has made it a favorite with online players for years.

The Pots of Gold Features operate in a similar way. It requires you to land three Pots of Gold symbols on the third, fourth, and fifth reels for a memorable bet boost. Selecting the gold pot that spins around the legendary leprechaun will lead to the maximum multiplier. There are also bronze and silver pots for similarly large wins.

The third and final standout feature in Rainbow Riches is the Wishing Well, where you will need a bit of luck to select the highest multiplier after landing three wishing well symbols. This high-quality mix of graphics, theme, and features is a winning combination and has led to acclaim from critics and fans alike during the last 14 years.

If you are wondering what exactly makes the game so special, you can test the waters by playing Rainbow Riches for free using the demo mode. When you have got to grips with the mechanics of the game, you can then advance to the real money model where excellent payouts and industry-leading animations and images await.

Rainbow Riches is also ideally suited to players who prefer to game on the go. The mobile version of this casino game is optimized for smartphones while retaining the feel, look, and sounds that have made the online slot such a classic since debuting in the mid 2000s. You can switch between mobile and desktop as you see fit to get the best experience wherever you are.

While Rainbow Riches does not have any Quickspin or Autoplay features, two of the minor downsides, the game is still definitely worth your time in 2020. It offers incredible minute by minute fun for players with the prospect of potential limitless big wins.