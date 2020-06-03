Zoom Nearly Doubles Revenue Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic brought many unforeseen changes to our everyday lives. Businesses closed down, non-essential workers were told to work from home, and the Zoom phenomenon exploded in popularity.

Because people were on lockdown and working from home, the need for face-to-face interaction left us with limited options to get our fix.

And since some people don’t have iPhones, Facetime wasn’t always an option. That’s when Zoom stepped in to save the day and they have benefitted financially in a big way.

Zoom initially projected $905 million to $915 million in revenue, but now Zoom Video Communications Inc is forecasting a full-year of revenue between $1.78 billion and $1.8 billion. From the Daily Mail:

Zoom Video Communications Inc, which is based in California, raised its full-year revenue forecast to between $1.78billion and $1.80billion. This is up from between $905million and $915million which was forecasted before the worldwide pandemic struck. However, the cost of delivering its service rose 330 per cent to $103.7 million, which lowered its gross margin to 68.4 per cent from 80.2 per cent a year earlier.

