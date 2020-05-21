Major League Ballparks Beginning to Sell Stadium Food To-Go

Minor League baseball teams across the country are getting creative during the coronavirus pandemic. In a post from MiLB.com, it was revealed that a number of teams across the country are beginning to sell ballpark food-to-go.

The move allows locals to get some of their favorite stadium staples via curbside profit while also adding a stream of revenue for the minor league teams that have had to shut down operations with the delayed season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In these trying times, such endeavors allow teams to perform a community service, stay in the public eye, establish a revenue stream and unload a surplus of perishable goods,” the website reads.

“Making lemonade out of lemons, in other words, although there don’t yet appear to be any teams who are selling that particular summertime drink. It’s only a matter of time.”

Among the teams that are offering select and limited concession items available are the Altoona Curve, Cedar Rapids Kernels, Clinton LumberKings, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Lake County Captains, Rochester Red Wings, and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

From signature burgers to movie night specials to new items, there are plenty of options available.

We are sold out for Friday (5/15) but there are still Curve Burgers left for pre-order for Saturday! Pre-order your burger online or by calling Jess at 814-283-3130. 🍔 https://t.co/Etb5tBM8KK pic.twitter.com/EqMpwjlIQp — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) May 13, 2020

You pick the movie 🎥 -> We provide the rest! 🍿🍕@DiGiorno 🍕 | 🍿 | Cotton Candy | 4 Souvenir Cups | 4 Waters | 1 Giveaway Order your Dinner & Grab Bags by 9am Thursday! 🍕 Dinner –> https://t.co/WqrkrPcfup

🎁 Grab Bags –> https://t.co/le2bEdNQmu#TRatNation pic.twitter.com/NI2HpsTGtU — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) May 13, 2020

We will be back srving food on Thursday, April 30th! Check out the new addition to the menu (hint: it's bbq) LumberKings Continuing Curbside Pick Up https://t.co/1P5hXrz6B7 via @MiLB — Clinton LumberKings (@LumberKings) April 24, 2020

Curbside Concessions returns this week with a couple new options including the World Famous Trash Can. Order by phone this Tuesday and Wednesday from noon-3pm. MENU: https://t.co/I5xveMMYoS pic.twitter.com/umKx2ekG33 — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) May 11, 2020

It’s great to see creative ways to continue a community atmosphere and allow businesses to continue operating during these difficult times.

