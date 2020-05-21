Dennis Rodman on Kim Jong Un: ‘Something is Wrong’

NBA legend Dennis Rodman has a unique relationship with North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un. The two became close friends and Rodman has made multiple trips overseas to see the leader, and now Rodman is speaking out about the rumors that Jong-un is either gravely ill or dead after a botched heart surgery.

According to a Metro UK report, Rodman believes there is a strong hint that something is wrong and he even claims to have had contact with North Korea.

“I do have communications with North Korea, but I can say this though – If you see his sister on TV, running the country, now you know something is wrong, that’s all I’m going give you,” the NBA Hall of Famer told Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

“His sister was a sweetheart. She was very kind to me when [I was a] guest.”

Rumors of Kim Jong-un’s poor health began to circulate in late-April.

From TMZ:

Amid reports China has sent a medical team to their communist neighbors this week to check in/advise on Kim, a Hong Kong-backed news channel’s vice director — who’s apparently the niece of a Chinese foreign minister — blasted out the news herself … he’s dead. The woman put the report on a social media app called Weibo for her nearly 15 million followers to read, citing a “very solid source” about the claim Kim had, in fact, perished. A Japanese magazine reports he’s in a “vegetative state” after a heart surgery gone wrong.

CNN previously reported that Kim Jong-Un was in “grave danger” and his health was rapidly declining.

Kim Jong-Un’s sister, Kim Yo-Jong, is expected to take over as North Korea’s Supreme Leader, so keep paying attention to how much camera time she receives and whether it continues to increase as a sign of whether Kim Jong-un has passed away.