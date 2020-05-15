Paul Finebaum Says Return of Sports Could Be ‘Catastrophic’

Paul Finebaum has some thoughts about the return of sports during the coronavirus pandemic. While sports are putting plans in return to reopen competition, Finebaum is warning that acting too quickly could have poor consequences.

Finebaum’s comments came after Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made similar comments about the matter with talks about college football returning and campuses reopening.

“Well, I think he’s right about one thing, if college football comes back — or this goes for any sport — comes back too quickly and is not prepared, it is going to be catastrophic,” Finebaum said, via 247 Sports. “Remember the NCAA Basketball Tournament? On Tuesday we were debating fans, on Wednesday we said, ‘Well, we’ll put more hand sanitizer out.’ By Thursday, there were no sports.

“That’s how convoluted the thinking was back then and I really agree with him. Because people need to be very very careful, this goes for the entire country, if you rush back and you’re not prepared, it sets everyone back weeks if not months.”

We all are waiting for sports to return sooner rather than later, but Finebaum does raise some solid points.

The coronavirus is a real threat, but it seems like the itch to have live entertainment is allowing people to overlook it as long as sports are able to return.

