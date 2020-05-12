Twitter Workers Can Work From Home Forever, CEO Jack Dorsey Says

Twitter employees are going to have a unique opportunity thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. According to company CEO Jack Dorsey, employees will have the opportunity to work from home moving forward even once things are back to normal.

Twitter is not expecting to reopen its offices until at least September and it has already cancelled all in-person events.

“We’ve been very thoughtful in how we’ve approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work from home model,” Twitter told BuzzFeed News in a statement. “I had been working on my plans where I’d work decentralized, as my team and I do when we travel, but in light of COVID-19 and everything else going on I need to reevaluate.”

As the country continues to reopen, we can expect to see more companies following suit.

