Joe Burrow capped off his college career with a historic season that led to the LSU and former Ohio State quarterback being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Of course, when you are such a highly-touted prospect, there will be the naysayers and FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd is among the biggest critics of Burrow. Cowherd was knocking Burrow as a “one-hit wonder” which led to a response from Burrow’s former coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer said that Burrow had one of the best seasons ever for a college quarterback and that the film backs up Burrow’s talent.

“Colin, I don’t believe that’s criticism,” Meyer said, per 247Sports. “I believe that’s factual. A one-hit wonder, that’s better than a no-hit wonder. I mean, he had arguably the best season in the history of college football. Yes, he was on a great team, but when you start studying the film, the throws he made weren’t to a bunch of wide open guys now. He placed that ball. He scrambled. He kept those plays alive.

“So yeah, he’s a one-hit wonder. He was a little later developing, but I don’t look at that as concern. It’s factual … I’ll say this about Joe. If it wasn’t for what happened, it would be a major risk. Reality is, he had arguably the greatest season in history a quarterback has ever had. So, that overrules the fact that he only did it for one year.”

That’s how you come to the defense of one of your former players.

In his final season at LSU, Burrow threw for a whopping 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions.

Burrow claimed the Heisman Trophy, Manning Award, Associated Press National Player of the Year award, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Johnny Unitas Award. He was also a first-team All-American for good measure.

As for how that will translate into the NFL game, we will have to wait and see but the Cincinnati Bengals and their fans will be hoping for the best.