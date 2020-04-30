Olesia Suspitsina, a 31-year-old woman from Kazakhstan, died over the weekend after falling more than 100 feet off of a cliff. Suspitsina was reportedly taking a selfie on a cliff to celebrate the end of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Sputnik Turkey.

Suspitsina reportedly hopped a safety barrier to stand on the edge of a cliff at Duden Park in Turkey with waterfalls in the background before she slipped on a patch of grass as her friend was preparing to snap the photo.

She had worked as a tour guide in the area for the past five years.

“Olesya always loved the sea and dreamed of living in Turkey,” a close friend wrote on Facebook. “She made her dream come true. More than anything she loved the feeling of freedom. This is an irreparable loss. My heart is broken.”

Suspitsina’s body will be transported back to her home country for a funeral and service. Turkey has the seventh most coronavirus cases globally with 117,589 cases and 3,081 deaths, according to the Daily Mail.

Our deepest condolences go out to Suspitsina’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.