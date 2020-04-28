JetBlue To Soon Require Passengers To Wear Facemasks

JetBlue is taking steps to ensure all of its passengers are safer during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement released on Tuesday, April 28, the airline company will soon require all passengers to wear facemasks when they are onboard flights.

The airline recently made it mandatory for all crew members to wear facemasks.

According to CNN, the JetBlue requirement will go into place on May 4.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you,” Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue, said in a statement. “This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

