Nike Has Donated Over $17.5M to Coronavirus Charities & Hospitals

Nike has done a lot of positive work during the coronavirus pandemic. While working with the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Nike has donated more than $17.5 million to charities and hospitals to ensure there is proper equipment for those on the front lines battling COVID-19.

“Without proper facial protection, healthcare workers are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, which could place substantial strain on the healthcare workforce in the months ahead,” says Miko Enomoto, M.D., associate professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine, OHSU School of Medicine. “The full-face shields help protect healthcare workers’ faces and also help to prolong the length we can safely use a surgical or N95 mask. Nike’s generous response to the COVID-19 crisis helps to instill an added layer of confidence and support for healthcare workers, that we can safely carry out the jobs we were born to do.”

Nike had donated $15 million alone in March, according to Sole Collector.

