DaBaby Responds to Criticism About His Rap Flow

DaBaby isn’t ready to listen to your criticism about his rap flow. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the North Carolina rapper addressed the comments about his flow when he said he actually is versatile but he prefers to take things slowly.

“As far as switching the flow, I have no problem rapping circles around any one of these n***as,” he said, as transcribed by Complex. “I couldn’t find myself entertaining that. I could joke about it just like I joke about everything else. … I’ll make a conscious album right now, I’ll record the whole shit today.

“On some J. Cole vibes. Joyner Lucas. I can get in there too. At the end of the day, I understand what’s going on. You gotta milk the game. You gotta take advantage of it. If I switch it too quick, you ain’t gon’ like it. You gon’ be like ‘Damn Baby, I wanted you to turn me up.’ When you got something going, you would be a fool to step on your own toes and go left with it.”

You can check out the full interview below.

His new album includes features from Future, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ashanti.

You can check out DaBaby’s latest album, Blame It on Baby, below.

DaBaby ‘Blame It On Baby’ Details

Album: ‘Blame It On Baby’

Artist: DaBaby

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 13 songs, 34 minutes

Release Date: Friday, April 17 | South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records

DaBaby ‘Blame It On Baby’ Tracklist

CAN’T STOP PICK UP feat/ Quavo LIGHTSKIN SH*T feat/ Future TALK ABOUT IT SAD SH*T FIND MY WAY ROCKSTAR feat. Roddy Ricch JUMP feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again CHAMPION DROP feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie BLAME IT ON BABY NASTY feat. Ashanti & Megan Thee Stallion AMAZING GRACE