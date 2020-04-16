James Harden is stepping up in a big way to help those in the Houston community during the coronavirus pandemic. The Rockets star has teamed up with Kroger to supply groceries for 600 families a week beginning Thursday, April 16 and running through June 4, according to FOX 26 Houston’s Mark Berman.

The release states groceries will benefit residents in Alief, Third Ward, Fifth Ward, Southeast, and Northwest Houston.

“It’s a challenging time for all of us, so I’m thankful to work with Kroger and Houston Food Bank to provide this program for families in need,” Harden said in a statement. “Hopefully this gives those families one less thing to worry about while we get through this together.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 31,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.