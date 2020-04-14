Lamar Jackson’s New Tattoo Only Tells Part Of The Story

If you didn’t know what was important to Lamar Jackson, his newest tattoo has made it very clear that family and football reign supreme in his life. The offseason has provided Jackson plenty of time to add some artwork to his body. His latest ink shows a football in the center of his chest with feathered wings the color purple. To the left of the football is the name of his mother, Felicia. To the right of the football, is his name, Lamar and below the football is his popular slogan, Truzz, as in Big Truzz. Above the football is the word family in large font.

For all the fans who are concerned that Jackson has not been following social distancing, this tattoo was done before quarantine started. The tattoo was only the first part of a “monster piece” according to his tattoo artist for the 2019 NFL MVP. If the tattoo is only the beginning of Jackson’s story, it parallels his football career which is also just beginning. Entering his third year, Jackson is coming off of a historic, yet bittersweet season. After running roughshod through the league by displaying elite playmaking skills and leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record, the NFL MVP was not able to keep that momentum going in the postseason. The Ravens lost to the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round in a disappointing performance at home. Despite the playoff shortcomings, the future is bright for Jackson, who is looked at as one of the faces of the NFL and the leading man in the revolution of the quarterback position.