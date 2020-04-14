Lamar Jackson’s New Tattoo Only Tells Part Of The Story

If you didn’t know what was important to Lamar Jackson, his newest tattoo has made it very clear that family and football reign supreme in his life. The offseason has provided Jackson plenty of time to add some artwork to his body. His latest ink shows a football in the center of his chest with feathered wings the color purple. To the left of the football is the name of his mother, Felicia. To the right of the football, is his name, Lamar and below the football is his popular slogan, Truzz, as in Big Truzz. Above the football is the word family in large font.
Right before this quarantine I got the chance to link with the young south Florida legend himself @new_era8 mr MVP to get started on creating a monster piece we got a lot more in store for his story when it comes to the ink but we had to start it off with FAITH FAMILY AND FOOTBALL before anything else meeting this young man was definitely refreshing cause I can only name a handful of authentic ppl in the sports world and I’m happy most of my clients have been them like I said this piece was just the start and once this quarantine is over we getting right back in the lab but here’s your sneak peak #documentary coming soon but honestly I can see why jit might really be the new face of the nfl keep it up my boi 💪🏾 #nfl #explore #freehand #truss #truzz #zshit #bigz #954 #305 #561 #soflo #newera #coveruptheworldtour
For all the fans who are concerned that Jackson has not been following social distancing, this tattoo was done before quarantine started. The tattoo was only the first part of a “monster piece” according to his tattoo artist for the 2019 NFL MVP. If the tattoo is only the beginning of Jackson’s story, it parallels his football career which is also just beginning. Entering his third year, Jackson is coming off of a historic, yet bittersweet season. After running roughshod through the league by displaying elite playmaking skills and leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record, the NFL MVP was not able to keep that momentum going in the postseason. The Ravens lost to the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round in a disappointing performance at home. Despite the playoff shortcomings, the future is bright for Jackson, who is looked at as one of the faces of the NFL and the leading man in the revolution of the quarterback position.