Coronavirus: Majority of Americans Think Government is Doing Poor Job

As the number of coronavirus-related deaths continues to rise in the United States, the same can be said for Americans’ anxieties. In a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, a majority of Americans said they think the government has done a poor job at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The number of Americans who say the government has done a poor job jumped 8 points to 55 percent. A whopping 80 percent of those polled, meanwhile, believe the worst of the virus has yet to come.

From the poll:

Eighty percent feel the worst of the outbreak is yet to come, most (55%) feel President Donald Trump could be doing more to fight the outbreak, and 37% say they have grown more concerned about coronavirus in the last few days.

As of Wednesday, April 8, the number of deaths in the United States due to coronavirus reached 12,900, while nearly 400,000 cases have been detected nationwide.

