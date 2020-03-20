College Student Loan Payments Temporarily Suspended

As the world continues to deal with the impact of the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Education announced that all student loan payments and interest rates will temporarily be suspended for at least 60 days.

In addition to suspending payments, President Donald Trump announced that there will be no K-12 standardized testing.

“We have temporarily waived all interest on federally held student loans. They will be very happy to hear that, and I have instructed them to take that action immediately,” Trump said.

“Today, [Education] Secretary [Betsy] Devos has directed federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days, and if we need that, we will extend that.”

BREAKING: "All borrowers with federally held student loans will automatically have their interest rates set to 0% for a period of at least 60 days." May also request to suspend payments for at least two months. #fachat pic.twitter.com/ko284TuybL — Allie Bidwell Arcese (@alliebidwell) March 20, 2020

