March Madness? More like March Sadness. The 2020 NCAA Tournament has been canceled due to the ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the news in a statement on Thursday, March 12.

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments will no longer take place.

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships,” the statement read.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

The decision comes shortly after the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks announced they would not participate in the Big Dance, along with the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

