Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide-Watch Companion Says He Wasn’t Depressed

The questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death continue to swirl and conspiracy theories will be reignited after the Fox Nation documentary The Final Hours of Jeffrey Epstein. In the documentary, Epstein’s alleged suicide-watch “companion” discussed the convicted pedophile’s final moments and his mental state at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, New York.

According to the man, who was identified as 69-year-old Bill Mersey, says that Epstein was not showing that he was depressed before he reportedly took his own life.

“He was not depressed,” Mersey said in the documentary. “Although I would have conversations with him and every so often where he’d sort of drift off, and I’d go, ‘Ah, he’s thinking about the s–tstorm he’s in the middle of.’

“The majority of the conversations were first and foremost about his safety and how to handle prison — over and over again. He solicited advice on how to handle the general population. He thought that intimidation was going to be a problem.”

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.

While we wait for answers, Attorney General William Barr has stated that multiple investigations have been launched as the Department of Justice attempts to get to the bottom of how Epstein passed away.