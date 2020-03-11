Nuggets vs Mavericks Live Stream: Watch NBA Games Online

The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, March 11. The Nuggets are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, while the Mavs have a stronghold on the No. 7 seed.

Dallas is looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season after dropping a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The Mavs previously lost to the Indiana Pacers at home on Sunday night.

Despite the two-game slump, the Mavs are not worried.

“I’m not worried at all,” Doncic said, via ESPN.com. “At the beginning of the season, people had us out of playoffs, and we showed that we can be in the playoffs. As of now, we are in the playoffs. It’s a long way, but I think we are going to make the playoffs. I’m not worried.”

The Nuggets enter Wednesday night’s contest as 2.5-point favorites.

Nuggets vs Mavericks Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Nuggets -2.5 | O/U: 218

