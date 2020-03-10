Uber’s 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items & Forgetful Cities

Uber has released its 2020 Lost & Found Index which gives us a look at some data from the popular ride-sharing service. In the report, we learned the most commonly forgotten items in an Uber, along with the most forgetful cities.

The most forgotten items are things that you would expect: phone, wallet, keys, backpack, headphones, etc.

As for the most “forgetful” cities, it comes as no surprise that they correlate with major colleges.

The top three cities are Lubbock, Texas (Texas Tech University); Oxford, Mississippi (University of Mississippi); and College Station, Texas (Texas A&M University).

There are also some uncommon items that are left in Ubers like “specimen cup from the doctor’s office, husband’s CPAP sleep machine, a cooler of breastmilk, one fake cosmetic tooth and a skin-colored retainer, keys with my dead dog’s dog tag with the name ‘Lucy’, lanyard that says ‘virginity rocks’, a boulder, my wife’s weed” and so much more.

You can check out the full data below.

Uber’s Most Commonly Forgotten Items & Forgetful Cities

10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

Phone Wallet Keys Backpack / bag / purse Headphones Clothing Glasses Vape / e-cig ID / license / passport Water bottle

10 Most Forgetful Cities

Lubbock, Texas Oxford, Mississippi College Station, Texas Fresno, California Modesto, California Lawrence, Kansas St Cloud, Minnesota Columbus, Georgia Tallahassee, Florida Fayetteville, North Carolina