NFL Free Agency Odds 2020: Where Will the Top QBs Land?

The 2020 NFL Free Agency frenzy is just around the corner, and this offseason will feature a quarterback carousel with star signal-callers as we have never seen before. From Tom Brady to Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater to Ryan Tannehill, and so many more, a number of top quarterbacks will be available on the market.

As is the case, the oddsmakers decided to take a look ahead and share their thoughts on how the quarterback carousel could play out.

The good news for New England Patriots fans is that Tom Brady is favored to return to Boston, but the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers all remain in the mix. If Brady decides to move on, Bridgewater and Tannehill are viewed as potential replacements.

The Indianapolis Colts are also favored to land one of the top passers, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out when free agency begins.

Where will the top quarterbacks land?

A full look at the NFL free agency betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

View this post on Instagram

I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

What team will be Tom Brady be on Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • New England Patriots                10/13
  • Tennessee Titans                      5/1
  • Las Vegas Raiders                    6/1
  • Los Angeles Chargers                6/1
  • Indianapolis Colts                      9/1
  • San Francisco 49ers                  10/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers             12/1
  • Chicago Bears                          20/1
  • Dallas Cowboys                        25/1
  • Miami Dolphins                         33/1

Patriots QB Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season (If not Brady)

  • Teddy Bridgewater                    3/1
  • Ryan Tannehill                           7/2
  • Marcus Mariota                         5/1
  • Andy Dalton                              6/1
  • Jarrett Stidham                         7/1
  • Derek Carr                                8/1
  • Jimmy Garoppolo                      10/1
  • Nick Foles                                14/1
  • Philip Rivers                              14/1
  • Dak Prescott                             20/1
  • Jameis Winston                         20/1
  • Joe Flacco                                25/1
  • Cody Kessler                            33/1

What team will Phillip Rivers be on Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Indianapolis Colts                      2/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers             3/1
  • Las Vegas Raiders                    6/1
  • Tennessee Titans                      6/1
  • Washington Redskins                7/1
  • Cleveland Browns                     12/1
  • Miami Dolphins                         12/1
  • Carolina Panthers                      16/1
  • Jacksonville Jaguars                 16/1
  • Chicago Bears                          20/1
  • New England Patriots                20/1
  • Dallas Cowboys                        25/1

What Team will Teddy Bridgewater be on Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Indianapolis Colts                      1/1
  • Los Angeles Chargers                3/1
  • New England Patriots                3/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers             7/1
  • Chicago Bears                          10/1
  • Miami Dolphins                         12/1
  • Carolina Panthers                      16/1

Chargers Starting QB Week 1 2020 Regular Season

  • Tyrod Taylor                              3/2
  • Justin Herbert                            4/1
  • Teddy Bridgewater                    6/1
  • Tua Tagovaiola                         6/1
  • Tom Brady                                7/1
  • Andy Dalton                              12/1
  • Jameis Winston                         12/1
  • Marcus Mariota                         12/1
  • Jordan Love                              16/1
  • Jake Fromm                              18/1
  • Ryan Tannehill                           25/1
  • Colin Kaepernick                       100/1
  • Eli Manning                               500/1

Will Cam Newton start for the Panthers in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Yes      -300     (1/3)
  • No        +200     (2/1)

Will Derek Carr start for the Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Yes      -120     (5/6)
  • No        -120     (5/6)

Will Jameis Winston start for the Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Yes      +150     (3/2)
  • No        -200     (1/2)

Will Ryan Tannehill start for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Yes      -120     (5/6)
  • No        -120     (5/6)

Will Jacoby Brissett be Colts starter for Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Yes      -120     (5/6)
  • No        -120     (5/6)

Will Teddy Bridgewater be a starter somewhere in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Yes      -200     (1/2)
  • No        +150     (3/2)

Who will be Jaguars starter Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Gardner Minshew          -200     (1/2)
  • Anyone Else                 +150     (3/2)

Will Andy Dalton be a starter somewhere in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Yes      +110     (11/10)
  • No        -150     (2/3)

Will Marcus Mariota be a starter somewhere in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

  • Yes      +150     (3/2)
  • No        -200     (1/2)
