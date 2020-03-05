The 2020 NFL Free Agency frenzy is just around the corner, and this offseason will feature a quarterback carousel with star signal-callers as we have never seen before. From Tom Brady to Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater to Ryan Tannehill, and so many more, a number of top quarterbacks will be available on the market.

As is the case, the oddsmakers decided to take a look ahead and share their thoughts on how the quarterback carousel could play out.

The good news for New England Patriots fans is that Tom Brady is favored to return to Boston, but the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers all remain in the mix. If Brady decides to move on, Bridgewater and Tannehill are viewed as potential replacements.

The Indianapolis Colts are also favored to land one of the top passers, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out when free agency begins.

Where will the top quarterbacks land?

A full look at the NFL free agency betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Free Agency Odds 2020: Where Will the Top QBs Land?

What team will be Tom Brady be on Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

New England Patriots 10/13

Tennessee Titans 5/1

Las Vegas Raiders 6/1

Los Angeles Chargers 6/1

Indianapolis Colts 9/1

San Francisco 49ers 10/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12/1

Chicago Bears 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 25/1

Miami Dolphins 33/1

Patriots QB Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season (If not Brady)

Teddy Bridgewater 3/1

Ryan Tannehill 7/2

Marcus Mariota 5/1

Andy Dalton 6/1

Jarrett Stidham 7/1

Derek Carr 8/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 10/1

Nick Foles 14/1

Philip Rivers 14/1

Dak Prescott 20/1

Jameis Winston 20/1

Joe Flacco 25/1

Cody Kessler 33/1

What team will Phillip Rivers be on Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Indianapolis Colts 2/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3/1

Las Vegas Raiders 6/1

Tennessee Titans 6/1

Washington Redskins 7/1

Cleveland Browns 12/1

Miami Dolphins 12/1

Carolina Panthers 16/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 16/1

Chicago Bears 20/1

New England Patriots 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 25/1

What Team will Teddy Bridgewater be on Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Indianapolis Colts 1/1

Los Angeles Chargers 3/1

New England Patriots 3/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7/1

Chicago Bears 10/1

Miami Dolphins 12/1

Carolina Panthers 16/1

Chargers Starting QB Week 1 2020 Regular Season

Tyrod Taylor 3/2

Justin Herbert 4/1

Teddy Bridgewater 6/1

Tua Tagovaiola 6/1

Tom Brady 7/1

Andy Dalton 12/1

Jameis Winston 12/1

Marcus Mariota 12/1

Jordan Love 16/1

Jake Fromm 18/1

Ryan Tannehill 25/1

Colin Kaepernick 100/1

Eli Manning 500/1

Will Cam Newton start for the Panthers in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will Derek Carr start for the Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

Will Jameis Winston start for the Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will Ryan Tannehill start for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

Will Jacoby Brissett be Colts starter for Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Yes -120 (5/6)

No -120 (5/6)

Will Teddy Bridgewater be a starter somewhere in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Who will be Jaguars starter Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Gardner Minshew -200 (1/2)

Anyone Else +150 (3/2)

Will Andy Dalton be a starter somewhere in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Will Marcus Mariota be a starter somewhere in Week 1 of the 2020 Regular Season?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)