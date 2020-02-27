Tom Brady Has ‘Intention’ of Leaving Patriots in NFL Free Agency

Tom Brady appears ready to hit the NFL Free Agency market for the first time in his career. And unfortunately for the New England Patriots, it is seeming more and more likely that Brady will be finishing his NFL career in another uniform.

On Thursday, February 27, the latest rumors indicated Brady has the “intention of departing” New England.

“I’m now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on the network’s morning show Get Up!

Darlington then added on Twitter: “I know you’ll hate me. I know you’ll tell me I’m an idiot. And I understand why it’s so hard for all of us — myself included — to start accepting this likelihood. Hey, there’s still a chance. But… the reality is… Brady is looking forward to free agency.”

RIP, my mentions.

I know you’ll hate me. I know you’ll tell me I’m an idiot. And I understand why it’s so hard for all of us — myself included — to start accepting this likelihood. Hey, there’s still a chance. But… the reality is… Brady is looking forward to free agency. https://t.co/jDooyna2Hc

— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 27, 2020

Brady has heavily been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders — especially after he was spotted talking to team owner Mark Davis at a UFC event after the season. The future Hall of Famer was also linked to the Titans based off of a random internet rumor when a student at an all-boys school in Nashville wrongly stated Gisele Bundchen was seen inside of the school walking the halls.

Earlier this month, Darlington seemed to believe Tennessee was the favorite to land Brady.

“He made [Tennessee] out to be more of an option than I realized it could be,” Darlington told Eisen. “In his mind, to rank the teams right now, it would be Tennessee, Las Vegas and New England. I think we all need to pay a little more attention here to Tennessee than we thought.”

The odds from BetOnline.ag, however, have a different list of favorites in mind.

Which team will Tom Brady play for in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Regular Season (if not the Patriots)?

  • Cleveland Browns                     11/2
  • Carolina Panthers                      6/1
  • Las Vegas Raiders                    6/1
  • Los Angeles Chargers                6/1
  • Dallas Cowboys                        7/1
  • Indianapolis Colts                      8/1
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers             9/1
  • Denver Broncos                        12/1
  • Minnesota Vikings                     12/1
  • Miami Dolphins                         14/1
  • Chicago Bears                          16/1
  • New Orleans Saints                   16/1
  • New York Giants                       20/1
  • New York Jets                           20/1
  • Arizona Cardinals                      25/1
  • Cincinnati Bengals                     25/1
  • Jacksonville Jaguars                 25/1
  • Los Angeles Rams                    25/1
  • Philadelphia Eagles                   25/1
  • Pittsburgh Steelers                    25/1
  • Washington Redskins                33/1
