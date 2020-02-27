Lakers vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Online

The Los Angeles Lakers head to the Bay Area on Thursday night for a meeting with the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco. The matchup features the best team in the Western Conference (Los Angeles) against the conference’s worst record.

LeBron James is coming off of a 40-point performance for the Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, and his teammates are hoping he will be able to keep his foot on the gas.

“We love when he’s aggressive,” Lakers big man Anthony Davis said, via ESPN.com. “One, he’s able to score at will. Two, he’s a willing passer and it’s our job to make shots for him. We feel good when he kicks it to us, and we’re able to make shots. Because we know it’s just going to open it up for him.”

The Lakers enter Thursday night’s clash against Golden State as 10-point favorites.

Lakers vs Warriors Viewing Details

Event: Lakers vs Warriors

Date: Thursday, February 27

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Betting Odds: Lakers – 10 | O/U: 222.5

