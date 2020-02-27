Facebook Cancels F8 Conference Over Coronavirus Fears

Facebook has announced it will be canceling F8, its annual developer conference, over concerns surrounding the rapidly spreading coronavirus (Covid-19). The conference was not set to take place for three months.

“This was a tough call to make—F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world—but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on,” Facebook wrote in a statement.

Facebook says it will replace F8 with “a combo of locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content.”

F8 was originally slated to take place on May 5 and May 6 in San Jose, California.

“Celebrating our global developer community at F8 each year is incredibly important to us at Facebook, but we won’t sacrifice the health and safety of our community to do so,” Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook’s director of developer platforms and programs, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was canceled over coronavirus concerns after Sony, Amazon, LG, and more pulled out.

