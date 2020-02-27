Coca-Cola is getting in on the sparkling water craze with a new product set to hit the shelves in March. Coca-Cola has announced its new AHA Sparkling Water which is Coca-Cola’s first brand new drink line in over a decade.

AHA is set to hit store shelves early next week on Monday, March 2. The beverage will be sold in 12-oz. cans with select flavors will also be available in 16-oz. cans.

“AHA is a new mainstream flavored sparkling water that pairs familiar flavors in unexpected ways for a uniquely delightful flavor-forward experience. AHA contains no sodium, no sweeteners, bold aromatics, and some skus have 30mg of caffeine,” the press release reads.

In total, there will be eight flavors when AHA launches.

The eight flavors include Apple + Ginger, Blueberry + Pomegranate, Orange + Grapefruit, Strawberry + Cucumber, Peach + Honey, Lime + Watermelon, Citrus + Green Tea, and Black Cherry + Coffee. Coca-Cola is the first to bring caffeine, coffee, and cherry together. Before making the decision on the final eight flavors, the R&D team examined over 800 flavor pairings.

Coca-Cola’s decision to get into the seltzer industry comes at a time when the market is booming. Selter sales have spiked 54 percent from 2017 to 2018 and Americans spent $2.2 billion on sparkling water while drinking 170 million gallons every year, according to WBUR.

You can check out photos of the new products below:

