Pelicans vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Online

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Fat Tuesday to welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the Staples Center. It It marks the first time in the career of Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson’s career that he matches up against the Lakers and LeBron James.

But while the Pelicans will be underdogs and the Lakers are one of the top teams in the NBA, the Pelicans know they can count on their former No. 1 overall pick to make an impact.

“He basically just said, ‘Hey, let’s go, we gotta play the way we are capable of playing. We have to some kinda way establish some consistency on how we are going to push the play and how we play,'” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said, via ESPN.com. “He isn’t your typical 19-year-old. He’s a very mature kid, very respectful of his teammates, and they are respectful to him as well.

The Lakers enter Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans as 8-point favorites.

Pelicans vs Lakers Viewing Details

Event: Pelicans vs Lakers

Date: Tuesday, February 25

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: TNT

Betting Odds: Lakers – 8 | O/U: 238.5

