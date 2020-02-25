How is GIF Pronounced? Jif Peanut Butter & GIPHY Settle the Score

How is GIF pronounced? That has been a long-standing debate on the internet since the word is usually read in your head and not said out loud. But when GIFs skyrocketed to popularity, the word became more of a part of our daily vernacular.

Some believe the word is pronounced with a “j” sound at the beginning, while others go with a hard G.

Well, the folks at GIPHY teamed up with Jif peanut butter for a limited promotion that is here to help us learn the correct pronunciation. The promotion — which runs for National Peanut Butter Day on March 1 — comes with limited-edition jars of peanut butter with a special label.

As far as GIPHY is concerned, you need to drop the J sound because GIF is pronounced with a hard G.

“At GIPHY, we know there’s only one Jif and it’s peanut butter—if you’re looking for all the GIFs, there’s only one GIPHY,” says Alex Chung, founder and CEO, GIPHY. “If you’re a soft G, please visit Jif.com. If you’re a hard G, thank you, we know you’re right.

“Whether you like your Gs hard or soft, let’s all share some fun and let peanut butter unite us in saying GIF and eating Jif.”

“We’re teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade long debate and prove there is only one Jif—it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh,” said Rebecca Scheidler, vice president, marketing of Jif. “So spread the word like Jif on bread—Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations.”

This is definitely some quality marketing.

The limited-edition Jif/Gif jars are now available to buy online at Amazon. The jars cost $9.99, but you better act fast while supplies last or you will be out of luck.