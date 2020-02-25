ESPN has suspended Cleveland Browns reporter Tony Grossi after derogatory language was used to describe quarterback Baker Mayfield in comments that were captured on a hot mic.

While at the NFL Scouting Combine, Grossi was caught referring to Mayfield as a “f*cking midget.”

During a conversation discussing prospects that the Browns have missed out on in the past, Grossi — who has not been shy about his criticism of the former signal-caller — said that Cleveland was now stuck with Mayfield instead of the other players.

Of course, the comments went viral. That wasn’t good for Grossi, however, because the comments landed him an indefinite suspension from ESPN.

& here’s audio of it, screen recording via @leojokerhart: what a clown show that entire fucking station is. no one ever has any consequences!!

pic.twitter.com/hx0Cqk8wVm — Damon J. Kecman (@DownWithDamon) February 25, 2020

“We are aware of Tony Grossi’s statement about Baker Mayfield. The term Tony used is a derogatory slur to describe Little People. Good Karma Brands will not tolerate derogatory language that demeans others or groups of people,” ESPN Cleveland said in a statement. “We are addressing this matter with Tony directly, and while we normally do not comment on personnel matters, we do want to share that we have made the decision to immediately and indefinitely suspend Tony Grossi. In addition, we will pursue sensitivity and inclusion training for everyone on our content teams across our company.

“From Good Karma Brands, to our fans, our partners, the Browns and Baker Mayfield – we are sorry.”

Grossi and Mayfield have a history of public beef, including Mayfield lashing out and walking away from a media session after being unhappy with a question from the reporter. It doesn’t look like they will be mending their relationship anytime soon.