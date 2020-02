College Football Spring Game Schedule 2020: Full List of Games

We are more than a month removed from the end of the 2019 college football season, and just a few weeks away from Spring Game season. That’s right, on March 5, Coastal Carolina holds its Spring Game to kick off a busy schedule of Spring Games across the country that will span two months.

Reigning national champion LSU will be among the many teams to hold its spring game on April 18, along with teams like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Penn State, and many more.

When will your favorite team be taking the field this spring?

A full look at the 2020 college football Spring Game schedule can be seen below (H/T: NBC Sports).

2020 College Football Spring Game Schedule

MARCH 5

Coastal Carolina

MARCH 19

Arkansas State, 7:00 p.m.

MARCH 21

Charlotte

San Diego State, 2:00 p.m.

MARCH 28

Western Michigan

Tulane, 11:00 a.m.

San Jose State, 5:00 p.m.

Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Arizona)

APRIL 3

Rice

Buffalo, 3:00 p.m.

FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt, 8:00 p.m.

APRIL 4

Temple

Troy

Minnesota, noon

North Carolina State, 12:30 p.m.

Tulsa, 12:30 p.m.

South Carolina, 1:00 p.m. (SEC Network+)

UAB, 1:00 p.m.

Purdue, 2:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Clemson, 2:30 p.m.

UCF, 2:30 p.m.

Wake Forest, 3:00 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe, 7:00 p.m.

Arizona, 8:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Arizona)

APRIL 9

Louisiana

APRIL 10

Georgia Tech

Cincinnati, 6:00

Texas Tech, 7:00 p.m.

APRIL 11

Cal

Pitt, (ACC Network)

Kentucky, noon (SEC Network+)

Ohio State, noon (Big Ten Network)

Mississippi State, 12:30 p.m.

Kent State, 1:00 p.m.

Utah, 1:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Mountain)

Auburn, 2:00 p.m.

Missouri, 2:00 p.m.

Eastern Michigan, 3:00 p.m.

USC, 3:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Los Angeles)

Stanford, 4:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Bay Area)

Boise State, 5:30 p.m.

APRIL 17

Army

Memphis

Indiana, 7:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

APRIL 18

Ball State

Baylor

Florida

Florida Atlantic

Georgia

Kansas

Louisiana Tech

LSU

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

UCLA

USF

UTSA

Akron, noon

Bowling Green, noon

Michigan, noon

SMU, noon

Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

West Virginia, 1:00 p.m.

Miami of Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Penn State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

Alabama, 2:00 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State, 2:00 p.m.

Nebraska, 2:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

North Carolina, 3:00 p.m. (ACC Network)

Old Dominion, 3:00 p.m.

Oregon State, 3:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Oregon)

Western Kentucky, 3:00 pm.

Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State, 4 p.m.

Tennessee, 4:00 p.m.

Florida State, 5:00 p.m.

Oregon, 5:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Oregon)

Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 25

Arkansas

Nevada

Texas

UMass

Southern Miss, 1:00 p.m.

Marshall, 2:00 p.m.

Colorado, 3:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Mountain)

Washington State, 3:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Washington)

Rutgers, 4:00 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Washington, 6:00 p.m. (Pac-12 Network/Washington)