Navy, Maryland Lacrosse Game Postponed Over Norovirus

A scheduled lacrosse game between the Navy Midshipmen and Maryland Terrapins has been postponed. On Friday, February 21, Navy announced that the game would be scheduled at a later date due to a Norovirus outbreak.

According to the school, 30 players and staff members contracted symptoms of the virus following a game at Richmond.

“Saturday’s Navy-Maryland men’s lacrosse game scheduled to be played in College Park has been postponed due to an outbreak of the Norovirus among the Navy men’s lacrosse team. At this time a date has not been established for the game to be rescheduled,” a statement from the school read.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the sake of public health, the medical staffs at both the Naval Academy and the University of Maryland have determined that Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game should be postponed to prevent the spread of this highly-infectious illness both among the team and Maryland as the host institution. The Naval Academy is working with the facilities and athletic training staff to ensure current athletic facilities are being disinfected to prevent further spread.”

Tickets that were purchased for the event will be fully refunded as a result of the postponing of the game.

